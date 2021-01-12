Trump blasts impeachment effort, defends speech before riot; 15,000 National Guard to deploy to DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for "tremendous anger" in the country and last week's deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.

The embattled president, in his first remarks to reporters since last week's attack, took no responsibility Tuesday for the deadly mob invasion of the building but also said he wanted "no violence."

Trump defended his fiery rally remarks to a protest crowd last week as "totally appropriate," and he showed no remorse for the following attack, the most serious and deadly domestic incursion at the Capitol in the nation's history.

On impeachment, Trump said it's "a really terrible thing that they're doing."

"To continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger," he said. "I want no violence.

The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. He took no questions.

Impeachment ahead, the House on Tuesday will first try to convince the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy in the remaining days of his presidency.