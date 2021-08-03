Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

But Stivers pledged he’d support Carey this fall and LaRe called for Republican to “all work together to keep central Ohio red for decades to come.”

Tuesday’s results come as recent polling shows Democrats are generally upbeat about their party’s future and the sitting Democratic president, Joe Biden, while most Republicans want Trump to have at least some sway in their party despite unease about what comes next.

Meanwhile, the AP-NORC poll released Tuesday reflected widespread unease among Republicans over everything from the direction of the country to the state of American democracy and, in particular, President Joe Biden, with just 15% approving of the way he’s handling his job.

Fewer than half of Republicans, 41%, said they are optimistic about the GOP’s future. Republicans are looking for a path to recapture the just a few seats they need to gain back majorities in the House and Senate.