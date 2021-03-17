Trump assures supporters vaccination is safe; Biden stumped by 'macho thing' against vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”
In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works," he said. Read more:
***
Biden doesn't understand 'macho thing' about not being vaccinated
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is suggesting that some Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the coronavirus are unpatriotic.
Speaking to ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden said he had hoped to get politics out of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and that he’s been surprised by some who are refusing to get shots.
Biden said: “I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about I’m not going to get the vaccine, ‘I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’”
The president added: “Why don’t you be a patriot, protect other people?”
Biden emphasized that the three vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and essential to getting the country past the pandemic. He noted that the biggest change in his life since getting vaccinated on TV in December was, “I can hug my grandkids now.”
Here's an update on all developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
- A top World Health Organization expert on vaccines says people should feel reassured that even if health authorities turn up a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases are “very rare.”
- Ford Motor Co. told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers.
- The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help get children back into the classroom safely in the middle of a pandemic.
- A largely virtual St. Patrick's Day was planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage was canceled because of the pandemic.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.
---
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
See for yourself where cases, deaths and vaccinations stand at the one-year mark of the coronavirus pandemic.
***