Trump administration sued over Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act would “tear a hole” in the ACA, “eviscerating” its achievements, a federal lawsuit says.

Under the plan, Georgia would be the first state to bypass the HealthCare.gov website and instead offer federally subsidized health insurance through private agents. Their sites would allow consumers to simultaneously see plans that don’t provide all the benefits required by the ACA — President Barack Obama’s signature health law.

The Trump administration approved the proposal last year.

The move to private brokers and insurers would decrease enrollment, shift consumers to junk insurance plans that provide inadequate coverage and increase premiums, the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington says. The plaintiffs are two Atlanta-based groups — Planned Parenthood Southeast and Feminist Women's Health Center —, and the suit names the U.S. Treasury and Health and Human Services departments as defendants.

HHS declined comment.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration has said private websites will provide better service and offer more options that will boost insurance coverage in the state.