Trump administration issues leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday said it has issued leases covering nearly 685 square miles (1,770 square kilometers) in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in a move denounced by critics in the waning hours of the Trump administration.

Lesli Ellis-Wouters, a spokesperson for the agency in Alaska, said leases were issued for tracts for which it had received required paperwork.

The first oil and gas lease sale held for the refuge's coastal plain on Jan. 6 yielded bids on 11 tracts, half the number offered.

The Bureau of Land Management said it signed and issued leases on nine tracts, including seven of the nine won by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state corporation and the main bidder during the sale. Knik Arm Services LLC and Regenerate Alaska Inc. also were each issued a lease, the agency said.

The leases were signed Thursday, Ellis-Wouters said by email. They were publicly announced Tuesday, the last full day of President Donald Trump's term.

The agency has said it is acting in accord with a law passed in 2017 that called for lease sales. President-elect Joe Biden has expressed opposition to drilling in the refuge.