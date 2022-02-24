Trucker convoys opposing COVID-19 mandates hit US roads on way to D.C.

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.
Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn't clear how many intended to go all the way.
"To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom," truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. "Do not bow down."
Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as "Legalize freedom" and "Let them breathe."
It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers' protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.
Photos: Trucker convoys protesting COVID mandates hit US roads
Supporters buy merchandise at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Jeff Cassil waves two American flags from the roof of his car at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C.,called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A truck driver signs an American flag at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters donate cash to organizers of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A supporter walks past a mannequin of Uncle Sam at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A supporter walks past cars as they join the trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C. called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters prepare to follow a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A supporter loads a mural into his van at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A Pennsylvania truck protest convoy bound for the nations' capital organized by Scranton-area towing business owner Bob Bolus drives down I-83 South Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Lemoyne, Pa.. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
A Pennsylvania truck protest convoy bound for the nations' capital drives down I-83 South Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Lemoyne, Pa.. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
John Hiickman cheers on a convoy of truckers heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Az. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters cheer on stragglers from a trucker caravan and other drivers while the convoy heads toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
A trailer with the words "Freedom! No Mandate" on its back window travels with a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters watch from a side road as a trucker caravan passes while heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, near Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Kevin Clark and his service dog Chip sit around a fire after the The People's Convoy stopped for the night on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. Clark said he's making the drive to Washington D.C. because he feels elected officials are ignoring the constitution. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
