Truck collides with train in Texas, causing large explosion
CAMERON, Texas (AP) — A tractor-trailer and a freight train collided Tuesday morning in central Texas, causing a large explosion and fire, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries after the collision in Cameron, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Dallas. Homes in the immediate area were evacuated as the fire burned, authorities said.

Milam County Judge Steve Young tells TV station KBTX that the truck hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail.

Milam County Sheriff Chris White said the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which caused the large fire. He said the back of the train contained hazardous material but it did not spill.

“There’s no more threat at this point,” White said.

