 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before “CODA,” but he was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

He beat out fellow nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News