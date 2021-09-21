Troubled Nielsen to update measurements for local television

NBC Universal last month sent out a request for proposals from other companies to help build a new measurement system, and got 80 responses, more than expected. That's a bold step: for all the periodic unhappiness with Nielsen, it has never translated into a competitor that can match its scale and service.

“It’s time for us to declare measurement independence, and build solutions that will serve all consumers, advertisers, publishers, and platforms for the next century,” Abcarian said.

Nielsen's view, essentially, is that the truth hurts, that they are being made scapegoats for changes in habits that show a sharp decrease in television viewing.

A few weeks ago the Media Ratings Council, an obscure industry group that evaluates independent measurement systems, stripped Nielsen's accreditation for its national TV ratings service. While mostly symbolic, that's a clear slap that highlights the concern about Nielsen.

Herkovic said Nielsen was hurt early in the COVID-19 pandemic by an inability to recruit new families to replace those that left its panels of consumers that enable the company to measure viewers. “That did stagnate things,” she said.

She said Nielsen is working with the Media Ratings Council on trying to restore its accreditation.