Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida of major damage

The storm was moving northward, almost parallel to the west coast of the state, according to forecasters.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 65 mph (100 kph), the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory. Its core was about 50 miles (75 kilometers) south-southwest of Cedar Key. It was moving north at 14 mph (22 kmh).

Schools and government offices in the Tampa area were closed and most public events postponed as Elsa approached Tuesday. Castor, however, predicted hockey’s Stanley Cup finals game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be played as scheduled Wednesday night.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and planned to resume flights at 10 a.m. Wednesday following a check for any storm damage, according to its website.

Earlier Tuesday, Elsa swept past the Florida Keys but spared the low-lying island chain a direct hit.

The storm also complicated the search for potential survivors and victims in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium on June 24. Despite that challenge, crews continued the search in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the state’s southeast coast.