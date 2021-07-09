Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday.

Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph (126 kph) wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph (114 kph) gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be “associated with nearby tornadoes,” the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph), forecasters said. Around 8 a.m. Friday, it was centered about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Montauk Point, New York.

Heavy rains were causing traffic hazards around New York City, which was already reeling from a deluge Thursday that flooded roads and at least one subway station. Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain was possible in some areas Friday.

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

A tropical storm warning Friday morning stretched along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Forecasters said Elsa was moving northeast at 31 mph (50 kph).