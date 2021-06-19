Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette has formed and made landfall early Saturday morning along the Gulf Coast.. Claudette will bring the threat for flooding and tornadoes for much of the Southeast through the weekend. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

The third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed.

A Gulf storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette after coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Saturday, as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning hours as the center of the storm was about 45 miles southeast of New Orleans. The maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph, according to NHC.

Tropical storm warnings remain unchanged throughout the region, and the main threats are heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds.

Claudette is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by tonight and become post-tropical on Sunday. The system is then forecast to re-develop over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday as it moves away from the East Coast of the US.

Parts of Louisiana were bombarded with more than 9 inches of rain Friday into early Saturday, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

Residents have prepared over the last couple days for the storm. In New Orleans, Cara McCarthy was moving her Toyota Prius to higher ground.