Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York

Schools in Lincoln County, West Virginia also canceled classes Wednesday due to high water from heavy rains.

And in North Carolina, water rescues were reported in Canton, a town west of Asheville that was hit hard by flooding. A rescue team from the Wilmington area, which came from eastern North Carolina to help, performed water rescues of 13 adults and two children in the Canton area, New Hanover County Fire Rescue said on its Twitter feed. Photos posted by the team showed rescue personnel in bright yellow vests staging rafts with outboard motors at the edge of yards that were submerged with muddy water up to the front doors of multiple homes.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Transylvania County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell, sending mud and rock onto highways, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was strengthening after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace's sustained winds grew to 65 mph (100 kph) early Wednesday as it moved between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica, and could be a hurricane before hitting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.