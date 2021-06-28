Tropical Depression Four forms off the Southeast coast and could strengthen into a tropical storm by tonight

"Guidance continued to show rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour, which could produce isolated flash flooding, especially in any coastal urban areas," the WPC said on Monday.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight into Tuesday as the system weakens as it moves father inland.

Typical early season tropical activity

Hurricane season officially began on June 1, but storms in the early season have become more persistent.

The typical initiation point for these early season Atlantic Basin storms in June is within the Gulf of Mexico, where moisture is ripe, according to the NHC. As July rolls around, initiation in the Atlantic and off the northeast coast of South America becomes more prevalent.

Tropical systems don't typically develop off the East Coast in June; that is more likely in July and onward.

As the season progresses into August, storm initiation begins to shift toward the mid-Atlantic and off the western coast of Africa, where tropical waves make their way northwestward, typically strengthening as they enter the Caribbean. Hurricanes become more likely, and much more frequent.