Tribune investors vote on Alden deal; outcome questioned

The Chicago Tribune, citing unnamed Tribune officials, reported that Soon-Shiong’s ballots were submitted without the “abstain” box checked, and so were counted as a “yes” vote on the Alden takeover, which was in accordance with the instructions on the ballot.

Representatives for Soon-Shiong, Alden, Tribune and the special committee of Tribune’s board did not immediately reply to questions about the vote count.

The Alden bid would be the latest major acquisition of a newspaper company by an investment firm. The collapse of print advertising as readers migrated to digital publications has rocked the traditional newspaper business. Publishers have shut down more than 2,000 papers over the past 15 years and half of newsroom jobs have disappeared. Investment firm owners are often criticized for valuing profits over the mission of local journalism, and Alden is no exception.

The deal had drawn opposition from many of the company’s journalists at papers in an unusual spate of employee activism.