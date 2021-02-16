Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630 million

Tribune said the purchase price represents a premium of 45% to the closing price of Tribune's shares on Dec. 11, the last trading day before the company received Alden’s proposal. Tribune's board has approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter.

Tribune journalists have spoken up about their fears of Alden’s influence and control over their papers. Alden is known for slashing costs and shrinking newsrooms at the newspapers it acquires to squeeze out profits. It is behind the MediaNews Group, which owns the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and dozens of other papers.

The unions at Tribune papers have pushed for alternative buyers for the company’s papers.

The newspaper industry has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues. Newsroom jobs fell by nearly half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research. The pandemic has exacerbated those stresses. Tribune’s chief financial officer said in November that the company has been “aggressively” cutting costs during the pandemic, including furloughs, pay cuts and closing its newsrooms.