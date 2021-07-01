Tribes say voting access hurt by US Supreme Court ruling

In the 2020 election, more than 2,000 voters in Apache County were placed on a list because of questions surrounding their residency, the Navajo Nation noted in court documents. Neither the state nor the county had online options for voters to determine their polling location without a street address, tribal attorneys wrote.

There's no public transportation on the 27,000-square-mile (70,000-square-kilometer) Navajo Nation that's bigger than 10 U.S. states. It stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Many people rely on friends, family or strangers for rides.

Poor roads increase the difficulties of voting, the tribe said. More than four-fifths of the reservation's roads are unpaved. During elections, many Navajos tell politicians they want better roads.

“Even just gravel, we'd be very grateful,” said Tovina Yazzie, manager of the Sweetwater Chapter on the Navajo Nation.

Yazzie tries to impress upon tribal members that voting could result in more funding to the small community near the Arizona-Utah border. She also recognizes the obstacles.

“We run into some people or community members who don't have vehicles, so it is a hindrance for our community to come in and vote,” she said. “And also, the weather has a role in it, if it's snowing or rainy or muddy.”