Trial set to begin for prisoner accused of killing guards

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of one of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards more than four years ago.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in June 2017. Rowe and Ricky Dubose are accused of using the guards' guns to shoot them while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later.

Dubose also faces the death penalty and will be tried separately.

The trial is set to be held at the Putnam County courthouse. But because the case garnered so much public attention, jury selection will be held in Grady County, in south Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Jurors will then be brought about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north to Eatonton for the trial.

Rowe's lawyers had asked last week for the trial to be delayed, saying the surge in new COVID-19 cases means there's a risk of a mistrial, the newspaper reported.