Trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death pushed to March

Minnesota law treats aiding and abetting the same as the underlying crime. So, if the three other ex-officers are convicted, the state's sentencing guidelines would recommend sentences of 12 1/2 years on the murder counts and four years on the manslaughter counts. But Cahill has some flexibility to go up or down a few years without providing an explanation, and he could go significantly higher if he formally finds there were aggravating factors as he did with Chauvin.

During Thursday's hearing, attorneys for the defense argued that prosecutors should be sanctioned after media reports that Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago. Frank said the Attorney General's Office was willing to submit affidavits from personnel involved in the case to state that they were not the source of the leak. A prosecutor from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said they would do the same.

Cahill said he would hold an evidentiary hearing on the issue, probably in August.