Trial begins for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, called on Beck to resign a day after his indictment. Beck voluntarily suspended himself from office the next day, saying he was innocent of the charges and it would be inappropriate for him to resign. Beck has continued to collect his state salary even as the state has also been paying John King, who was appointed by Kemp to serve as commissioner during Beck's suspension and who has announced a 2022 run to keep the job.

GUA was created to provide high-risk property insurance to Georgia homeowners. Beck was elected general manager by the association's board of directors and served in that position from January 2012 until he was sworn in as insurance commissioner on Jan. 14, 2019.

At the same time, Beck also had controlling financial interests in two businesses, Creative Consultants and the Georgia Christian Coalition, the indictment says.

Beck ran a scheme to embezzle money from GUA from February 2013 through August 2018, the indictment says.

He used the money for personal expenses and to fund personal investment, retirement and savings accounts, as well as his statewide election campaign, the indictment says. It also says he used the funds to buy and improve personal rental property and for personal state and federal income taxes.