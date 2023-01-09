 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Treating childhood obesity; Biden visits US-Mexico border; 'Eight Is Enough' star dies; NFL highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

» President Joe Biden wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and is facing criticism from Republicans over his administration's policies.

» Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.

» California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

» Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche this weekend.

» Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.

» The Vatican is allowing the public to visit the new tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St. Peter's Basilica.

» After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority. That could come Monday when lawmakers are set to consider a rules package to govern the House.

» In sports, the NFL playoffs are set with the Dolphins and Seahawks sneaking in on the final day, and the Nets are hoping they won't spend too much time without their best player.

» The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3gan” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot.

Watch Now: Tips for preventing back pain, and more videos to improve your life

Check out these tips for preventing back pain, some expert ways to make soup even better, and more videos to improve your life.

Six tips for preventing back pain
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Six tips for preventing back pain

Here are some top tips for preventing back pain. 

How to make a good soup
Food and Cooking

How to make a good soup

Soup is good on a cold day, here are a few expert tips to make it even better.  Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

How inflation will affect your tax return
Smart Change: Personal Finance

How inflation will affect your tax return

Inflation has not only been affecting your expenses, it will also affect taxes. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

How to beat the post-holiday blues, according to experts
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to beat the post-holiday blues, according to experts

After a December filled with presents, family and festive spirit, January can be a challenging time for many. Here are three ways to combat th…

The secret to a long and healthy life? Drink water
Health, Medicine and Fitness

The secret to a long and healthy life? Drink water

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health have reported that adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, develop fewer chro…

Foods you didn't know you could make in an air fryer
Food and Cooking

Foods you didn't know you could make in an air fryer

Yardbarker recently shared some creative ways to use an air fryer that you may not have thought of before.

Tips for your next international flight
Travel

Tips for your next international flight

Here are a few expert tips for your next long international flight. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Four ways to have a successful Dry January
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Four ways to have a successful Dry January

Dry January is when someone abstains from drinking alcohol for the entire month of January. Here are four ways to ensure you achieve your goal.

Experts say happy couples must do these four things together
Lifestyles

Experts say happy couples must do these four things together

Couples spend a lot of time with each other, but how much of that time is spent doing things together?

Here are some of the best winter wines, according to sommeliers
Food and Cooking

Here are some of the best winter wines, according to sommeliers

Sommeliers told 'Veranda' magazine that the best winter wines can come in any color as long as they offer acidity, are fuller in body and make…

Making spontaneous decisions makes you happier, according to experts
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Making spontaneous decisions makes you happier, according to experts

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that making more spontaneous decisions can lead to greater happiness.

Three subtle adjustments that will make your workout more effective
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Three subtle adjustments that will make your workout more effective

Sometimes minor adjustments can lead to big differences, especially when it comes to fitness routines.

These bodily functions seem gross but are healthy
Health, Medicine and Fitness

These bodily functions seem gross but are healthy

These bodily functions might seem gross but they are helping you.  Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Astronomers are closer to understanding where the light between galactic clusters comes from

