Treating childhood obesity; Biden visits US-Mexico border; 'Eight Is Enough' star dies; NFL highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

» President Joe Biden wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and is facing criticism from Republicans over his administration's policies.

» Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.

» California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

» Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche this weekend.

» Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.

» The Vatican is allowing the public to visit the new tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St. Peter's Basilica.

» After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority. That could come Monday when lawmakers are set to consider a rules package to govern the House.

» In sports, the NFL playoffs are set with the Dolphins and Seahawks sneaking in on the final day, and the Nets are hoping they won't spend too much time without their best player.

» The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3gan” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot.