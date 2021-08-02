Treasury Department's borrowing plans assume debt-limit deal

She explained that she would stop investing funds into the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are not immediately needed to pay benefits. She said that she would take similar actions with a Postal Service fund and the Government Securities Investment Fund.

All of these actions have been taken by previous Treasury secretaries in debt-service standoffs with Congress. The law requires all funds not invested or removed from the pension funds be restored with interest once the debt limit has been raised or suspended.

Congress has always dealt with the debt limit before the government exhausted all of its maneuvering room. However, a 2011 standoff between Republicans in Congress and the Obama administration triggered the first-ever reduction in a portion of the government's credit rating by the Standard & Poor's rating agency.

The $673 billion that the government plans to borrow this quarter is down from an estimate of $821 billion it made for the quarter back on May 3. The government borrowed $319 billion in the April-June quarter.

The Treasury Department said it plans to borrow $703 billion in the October-December quarter, assuming that Congress has passed a new debt limit or suspension in coming weeks.

