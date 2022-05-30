Travel hassles, sticker shocks likely to snarl summer plans

Thousands of flights worldwide have been canceled this busy Memorial Day weekend as of midday Monday.

More than 1,400 flights worldwide were canceled Sunday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. More than 250 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.

Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday. More than 140 Delta flights were canceled by mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

But at the same time, domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.

Meanwhile, gas prices may not have deterred Memorial Day travel but prices show no sign of easing.

Even if you drive your own car, it'll still be pricey. The national average for regular gasoline hit $4.60 a gallon on Thursday — more than $6 in California. Those prices have some people considering staying home.

"You don't really get used to $6 gas," said Juliet Ripley of San Diego as she paid $46.38 to put 7.1 gallons in her Honda Civic. The single mom of two has no summer vacation plans other than an occasional trip to a nearby beach.

For those determined to travel, however, it is an open question whether airlines, airports, hotels and other travel businesses will be able to handle them.

Airlines are trimming summer schedules to avoid overloading their staffs and canceling flights at the last minute.

Determined to travel? Here are ideas from our readers and travel advisors.

