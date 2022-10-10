Translating weather alerts from English to Spanish is complex and important | Across the Sky podcast

By 2060, nearly 1 in 3 Americans will be able to speak Spanish. Previous National Weather Service assessments have linked casualties and fatalities to faulty communication in Spanish.

Joseph Trujillo Falcón, a research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Cooperative Institute with the National Severe Storm Labatory in Norman, Oklahoma, and a meteorologist for MyRadar, comes on the show to talk to the weather team about his goals.

Falcón, 25, says that translating weather alerts from English to Spanish is more than putting it through an online translator. Different words mean different things, depending on where in the Spanish-speaking world you are from. Furthermore, the culture of weather forecasting is less prominent than in the United States. He takes us through the issues, and solutions he's working on.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.