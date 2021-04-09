Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men's prison

Since her most recent imprisonment began in October 2019, Diamond has been sexually assaulted and abused 16 times, including three instances involving prison staff, her lawyers say. In a sworn statement submitted to the court, Diamond provides harrowing details of alleged attacks.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify victims of sexual assault, but Diamond has repeatedly come forward publicly to put a spotlight on the treatment of transgender people in prison.

After she filed complaints, prison officials filed an “avalanche of disciplinary reports” against her without merit and didn't give her adequate opportunity to defend herself, Diamond said. One high-ranking official told her after she filed her lawsuit that he would make sure she stayed in prison longer, she said. That resulted in her parole release date being pushed back from March of this year to April of next year, with the parole board citing her “institutional conduct,” she said.

“I carry so much trauma that it is hard for me to get through the day. I have panic attacks that make it difficult to even breathe. The sound of doors opening and closing, keys clanking, or footsteps approaching makes my heart race and my palms sweat. I have trouble sleeping because of my anxiety and nightmares,” Diamond said in her statement.