Train honoring Bush returns to his Texas library for exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The locomotive painted to resemble Air Force One that carried the flag-draped body of former President George H.W. Bush to his burial has returned to his presidential library in College Station where it will become a permanent exhibit.

Union Pacific No. 4141, named in honor of the 41st president, was pulled into College Station on Sunday behind “The Spirit,” which honors U.S. military veterans.

After Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, flag-waving crowds lined the railroad tracks as his body was taken from Houston to the family plot on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation plans to build a pavilion around the locomotive and a restaurant next to it, according to the group’s CEO, Max Angerholzer. The foundation also wants to display a Marine One helicopter that Bush flew in as president.