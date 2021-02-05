Trailblazing Black gymnast dies; Trump won't testify at trial; Biden says no more 'rolling over' to Russia

Today is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Top stories
Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died Thursday in Chicago following a short illness, her husband said. She was 52.
Durham was a pioneer in American gymnastics. Her victory in the all-around at the 1983 national championships as a teenager was the first by a Black woman in the organization's history.
“I think between her and Mary Lou Retton, they felt they introduced more of a power gymnastics,” said Durham's husband, Tom Drahozal. “Dianne was a pioneer for Black gymnasts as well ... She paved the way for others.”
That group includes Olympic champions Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas as well as Dominique Dawes, a gold medalist on the storied 1996 U.S. Olympic team. Read more:
***
Trump rejects Dems' request to testify at impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats asked Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, challenging him to respond to their charge that he incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol. A Trump adviser said the former president won't testify.
Although Democrats might not have the power to force Trump’s testimony, the request from House impeachment managers is part of their overall effort to put the violent events of Jan. 6 on the record for history and hold him accountable for his words. Democrats will look to use his refusal to testify against him as they argue that the ex-president has avoided responsibility for his actions. Read more:
***
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin are gone as he called for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
During his first visit to the State Department as president on Thursday, Biden issued his strongest condemnation of Putin as large protests have broken out throughout Russia following the jailing of Navalny. Thousands of protesters have been arrested. Read more:
***
Today's weather
As a rain and snow mix end along the eastern seaboard, our attention shifts to a weekend snowstorm and an arctic blast of cold temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.
***
In other news today ...
- A fiercely divided House has tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
- Yemen's foreign minister said his government will work with President Joe Biden's administration to end the war in the Arab world's poorest country.
- A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its hosts and two former lawyers for former President Donald Trump — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — for $2.7 billion, charging that the defendants conspired to spread false claims that the company helped “steal” the U.S. presidential election.
- The father and stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Northern California a year ago have been arrested in his death and are accused of torturing and poisoning the child, authorities announced Thursday.
- Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with a huge restructuring, a costly recall and a decline in the value of its pension fund.
- The NBA told its teams on Thursday night that it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta.
- Serena Williams withdrew from an Australian Open tuneup tournament citing a right shoulder injury on Friday within hours of setting up a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty.
***
On this date
