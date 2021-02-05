Trailblazing Black gymnast dies; Trump won't testify at trial; Biden says no more 'rolling over' to Russia

Today is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies

Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died Thursday in Chicago following a short illness, her husband said. She was 52.

Durham was a pioneer in American gymnastics. Her victory in the all-around at the 1983 national championships as a teenager was the first by a Black woman in the organization's history.

“I think between her and Mary Lou Retton, they felt they introduced more of a power gymnastics,” said Durham's husband, Tom Drahozal. “Dianne was a pioneer for Black gymnasts as well ... She paved the way for others.”