Town, state jockey over renaming racialized waterway name

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is divided about renaming a brook that has an outdated, racialized name, though a state agency may ultimately make the decision.

The Vermont Board of Libraries is meeting Thursday to respond to a petition asking for the renaming of Negro Brook, which is located in Townshend State Park, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Residents of Burlington first asked for the name to be changed two years ago. One of them, Evan Litwin, said the brook is the only known United States Geological Survey natural feature in Vermont that continues to have a race-based name.

Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County NAACP, supports renaming the brook after Susanna Toby, a Black woman who was an early settler of the town.

“No one likes it,” Gillom said of the brook's current name. “We definitely don’t like it. So it made sense to support the change and we thought the story of Susanna Toby was compelling, and it was powerful."