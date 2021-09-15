Tourists from China sue Utah over deadly tour bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chinese tourists and their families killed or injured in a 2019 tour bus crash say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the state’s design and maintenance failed to keep a remote highway safe.

The lawsuit alleges the state failed to post warning signs, had a road design that left little room for error and included no rumble strip to warn drivers they were getting close to the edge.

More than a dozen people were thrown from the bus after the driver drifted off the road and overcorrected when he steered back, sending the bus into a rollover.

The lawsuit said the unpaved shoulder was too deep and soft, requiring the driver to steer harder to get back onto the road after passing through a too-narrow buffer zone. It had been repaved the day before, creating a dangerous contrast with the rough shoulder, the lawsuit said.

The Utah Department of Transportation declined to comment on the case filed against it and several contractors, citing its policy on pending litigation. The National Transportation Safety Board previously found highway design, signage and other characteristics were not factors in the crash.