On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Strong storms including tornadoes, winds and hail have moved through parts of the central U.S., killing at least two people, causing injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power.

» SpaceX is trying for the second time this week to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket.

» A crowd stampeding at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, has left at least 78 people dead and 73 injured, according to Houthi officials and witnesses.

» A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles has cleared the Democratic-controlled Washington state Legislature. Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the ban and is expected to sign it into law. It’ll almost certainly be challenged in court.

» Filming on the Western movie “Rust” is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana. The announcement comes in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

» Former President Donald Trump has emerged largely unscathed politically from his New York indictment. But a new poll suggests that investigations in Georgia and Washington could prove more problematic with the public.

» In sports, Memphis, Denver and Milwaukee won on the hardwood, Florida, Carolina, Dallas and Edmonton won on the ice, and Max Scherzer was ejected from a game after a sticky situation.

» Alabama investigators say two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party.

» The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the officers and the city of Memphis, blaming them for his death and accusing officials of allowing a special unit’s aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.

» Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit.

» The Florida Board of Education has approved a ban on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

» North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.

» Each April, the country’s smallest capital city — Montpelier, Vermont — goes all out to celebrate poetry.

» An Argentine court says eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020.

» An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed.

» Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing 4 1/2 months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

» President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, made $579,514 last year and paid $137,658 in federal income taxes. That works out to a 23.8% tax rate, more than the average of roughly 14% for all U.S. households.