Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing 1

“They were doing what they were supposed to be doing,’′ the chief said. The 14-year-old killed was in the ninth grade, according to Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin.

Search and rescue efforts continued in neighborhoods where it was difficult to tell where houses had stood. Across the wrecked landscape, every visible structure was damaged or destroyed. Pieces of buildings and children's toys and clothing were scattered across the hilly terrain littered with broken trees. Utility lines had fallen on roads. Some houses had entire roofs missing. The sound of chainsaws sliced through the air and a helicopter circled overhead.

Patti Herring was shaken and teary as she picked through the debris looking for a missing cat and her late mother's cherished belongings.

Across the street from the Herrings, the tornado destroyed the home of the Williams family, and even damaged part of the basement tornado shelter where Jason Williams rode out the storm with his wife and two teen daughters. He said he woke them up after hearing the tornado siren and they felt their ears pop from the pressure change as they rushed inside.