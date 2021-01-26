Tornado kills boy, injures 30, wrecks school in Alabama town

Search and rescue efforts continued in neighborhoods where it was difficult to tell where houses had stood. Across the wrecked landscape, every visible structure was damaged or destroyed. Pieces of buildings and children's toys and clothing were scattered across the hilly terrain littered with broken trees. Utility lines had fallen on roadways. Some houses had entire roofs missing.

The sound of chainsaws sliced through the cool sunny morning and a helicopter circled overhead.

Tim and Patti Herring ran to their bathroom when they got the warning that a tornado was headed their way. It struck moments later, ripping away their roof and two sides of their home while they huddled in the bathtub.

“I could feel stuff falling down and hitting me, but we’re OK,” Tim Herring said.

Shaken and teary, Patti picked through the debris looking for a missing cat and her late mother's cherished belongings.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie said 30 people were injured and 18 of those had to go to hospital. Six others were pulled uninjured from damaged structures Tuesday morning.