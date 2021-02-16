 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado hits North Carolina, leaves some residents trapped
0 comments
AP

Tornado hits North Carolina, leaves some residents trapped

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left some residents trapped or missing and damaged homes, officials said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, WWAY-TV reported.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News