'Tornado boy' caught in Texas twister will receive new truck from Chevrolet, dealership

FORT WORTH, Texas — It turned out to be one of the greatest commercials for Chevrolet trucks.

And now the 16-year-old driver will be rewarded.

Bruce Lowrie Chrevrolet in Fort Worth says it is gifting Riley Leon a brand new 2022 red Chevy Silverado truck after his 2004 model was flipped on its side and spun around by a tornado on Monday in Elgin, according to WFAA/Ch. 8 and KXAS/Ch. 5.

Leon was behind the wheel Monday afternoon when the tornado hit his truck. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral and Leon has done national interviews, including with ABC's "Good Morning America."

Leon said he was returning from a job interview at an Elgin Whataburger when the tornado flipped his truck onto its right side, spun it around 360 degrees and nearly into a ditch before whipping it back upright. Leon was able to drive a little bit down the highway before pulling over. He escaped with only a few scratches on his left arm, he said.

A representative of Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet said they felt bad for Leon after seeing the video.

Leon is expected to be in Fort Worth on Saturday to receive the truck. New wheels will come in handy, too, because he starts his Whataburger job on Monday.

"They started calling my tornado boy," Leon said of his high school classmates once they heard about his ordeal.

