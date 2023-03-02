Top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations have ended a contentious meeting in New Delhi with no consensus on the Ukraine war, as discussions of the war and China’s widening global influence dominated much of the talks. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says there were “divergences” on the issue of the war “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views.” Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured Group of 20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine could not be resolved. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that “multilateralism is in crisis today.”
The U.S. has approved a round of arms sales to Taiwan consisting of $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets. It's likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The U.S. State Department said Wednesday the approved sales included missiles to arm F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. It also includes AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles, air-to-air missiles and launchers. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island. The United States is Taiwan’s main supplier of military equipment, and China has imposed sanctions after past sales.
House Republicans have introduced a bill to give parents more of a say in school curriculum. They're calling it the “parents’ bill of rights.” It's the first bill that Kevin McCarthy has formally announced as speaker, and it fulfills a major part of the GOP's election campaign platform last year. Republicans are hoping to harness the frustration with schools that reached a boiling point during the pandemic as educators grappled with masking requirements, closures and remote learning for children. Many states with Republican-controlled legislatures have enacted similar legislation. Democrats and education groups say it's an overreach that's proving to be more harmful to schools and educators than trying to empower parents.
A prosecutor says Alex Murdaugh’s theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he killed his wife and son to buy time to figure a way out. Prosecutor Creighton Waters gave his closing argument Wednesday in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's murder trial. He says Murdaugh was facing unbearable pressure in June 2021 and decided that killing his family was the only way to keep his theft of money from his law firm and clients from being revealed and to save his lofty standing in the community. The defense will get to wrap up its case on Thursday. Earlier Wednesday, jurors visited the crime scene.
President Joe Biden is imploring House Democrats to go out and sell the Democratic accomplishments of the last two years to voters. Biden is rallying the lawmakers at a time when their party is confronting the limits of its power in a newly divided Washington, and Republicans are forcing his first veto. He spoke to Democratic lawmakers Wednesday at their annual retreat in Baltimore. He promised his administration will help Democrats implement new programs — which include a massive infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, tax and health care package — telling lawmakers: “You did it. You tell us what you need.”
President Joe Biden's administration is starting a push to get Congress to fund measures to help prosecute fraud in government coronavirus pandemic relief programs. The plans include measures to prevent future identity theft and help victims. The request is for $1.6 billion. A chunk of the money would go to hiring more prosecutors to pursue the cases. The Democratic administration also wants to lengthen statutes of limitations to give authorities more time to investigate and prosecute the cases. The Labor Department's Inspector General's Office estimates there has been $164 billion in improper unemployment insurance payments alone.
Emergency crews are scrambling to shuttle food and medicine to residents of California mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms. In San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, plowing is underway around the clock but authorities say it could take more than a week to reach some areas. In one mountain town, a grocery store roof collapsed Wednesday as safety inspectors were checking on reported damage. No one was injured. The storm could bring heavy snow to the Southwest and some portions of the High Plains, even as record high temperatures hit the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley.
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The crew includes the first person from the Arab world going up for a monthslong stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Florida's Kennedy Space Center early Thursday. The Dragon capsule should reach the space station Friday. NASA's two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space. They will replace a U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew up there since October.
Seven months after a decisive statewide vote affirmed abortion rights in Kansas, the Republican-controlled Legislature’s annual session in some ways looks a lot like previous ones, with multiple anti-abortion proposals. But key players are focusing on incremental changes, instead of a ban. Their biggest goal this year is getting more financial help for centers that discourage abortions while offering free pregnancy and post-pregnancy services. An income tax credit for donors is one of three proposals that have gained traction in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The other two deal with medical malpractice insurance and telemedicine abortions. But abortion-rights supporters argue even the limited changes being sought defy the will of voters.
Authorities say a 16-year-old student involved in a fight at a Northern California high school was fatally stabbed Wednesday inside a classroom full of students. The Santa Rosa police say another student also suffered a stab wound and the suspect, a 15-year-old freshman, is in custody. Police say the stabbing happened in an art classroom at Montgomery High School with about 30 other people inside, including one teacher. The two stabbing victims are juniors. The incident began with an altercation that teachers tried to break up.
A California panel has denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry says the parole board decided the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968. Berry said she believes Sirhan has shown that awareness, however, and that his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to reoffend. Two years ago, a different California parole board had voted to release Sirhan, but Gov. Gavin Newson rejected the decision. In rejecting Sirhan’s freedom in 2022, the governor said the prisoner hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly in New Delhi at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations. It's the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But there was no indication of any movement toward easing tensions between their two nations. Relations between Washington and Moscow plummeted over Russia's now year—old invasion of Ukraine. Blinken said he told Lavrov during the roughly 10-munute chat that U.S. support for Ukraine is unwavering, that Russia should return to the New START arms control treaty and that Russia should release detained American Paul Whelan.