Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol 'hoax' comments

Asked if Shirkey should step down, the governor told The Associated Press she is focused on the pandemic.

“I do not have the time or energy to indulge anyone in terms of conspiracy theories or even threats of violence against me personally,” she said. “I'm going to stay focused on my job. Any legislator who actually wants to get these important issues done and wants to show some leadership on those fronts will find a willing partner in me.”

Gilchrist said he found Shirkey's latest statements “quite disturbing" but also unsurprising, saying it “connects to the broader rhetoric that he's been spewing toward the governor.”

“I certainly think there needs to be some accountability and that's up to, frankly, his caucus," he told AP. “That's up to the Michigan Republican Party to choose if that's the kind of party they want to be.”

Trump's second impeachment trial is underway. Democrats say the former president was responsible for inciting his mob of backers who broke into the Capitol and interrupted the presidential electoral count. Five people died, including a police officer.

Shirkey is no stranger to controversy.