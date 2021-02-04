Tony Trabert, 5-time major singles champion, dies at 90

MIAMI (AP) — Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive, has died. He was 90 years old.

The Tennis Hall of Famer's death Wednesday night at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was confirmed by his daughter, Brooke Trabert Dabkowski.

Trabert won three of the four major singles titles in 1955, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals without losing a set. He was ranked No. 1 in singles in 1953 and 1955.

Trabert also won five Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles, including four with Vic Seixas. Trabert won all of his major titles as an amateur before he became a barnstorming professional and part of the long fight for open tennis.

As U.S. Davis Cup captain, Trabert led his team to titles in 1978 and 1979. He was a broadcaster for more than 30 years, including for CBS at the U.S. Open.

Trabert was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1970. In 2001, he began an 11-year stint as president of the Hall.