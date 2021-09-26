Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs

“I would argue it’s more important than ever, in a way,” said James Corden, who hosted the Tonys in 2016. “If there’s a year that we should ever celebrate them, it’s this year, where people’s entire lives have just been ripped away and turned upside down.”

Some intriguing races include whether Celia Rose Gooding, a daughter of Tony Award-winner LaChanze, will win a Tony of her own for her work on “Jagged Little Pill” and if fan favorite Danny Burstein will finally win a Tony for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” Many will be seeing if Karen Olivo wins best leading actress in a musical, despite quitting her show, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” in frustration with Broadway.

Six-time Tony-winner McDonald is not just a host. She’s up for best actress award in a play, which, if she won, would give her seven awards, breaking her own record for the most Tonys won by a performer. And something bizarre has to happen to deny Aaron Tveit winning for best leading actor in a musical; he’s the only person nominated in the category. Voting for the nominees was done in March.