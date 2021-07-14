Tons of dead fish in Tampa Bay blamed on toxic red tide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A unusually large bloom of toxic red tide is being blamed for a massive fish kill in Florida's environmentally sensitive Tampa Bay.

Officials say more than 600 tons (540 metric tonnes) of dead fish and other marine life have been scooped up in recent weeks along the St. Petersburg shoreline. There's no immediate sign of relief and some experts say the problem could linger for months.

“The bay is not very happy right now, to say the least,” said Robert Weisberg, physical oceanography professor at the University of South Florida.

“The prognosis is not all that good,” Weisberg told the Tampa Bay Times.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said at a news conference Wednesday that state assistance is needed to tackle the red tide bloom. So far, no emergency declaration has been forthcoming from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Right now, it’s all about clean up,” Kriseman said. “It’s pretty awful. The odor sticks to you. Plus, there’s the emotional toll of seeing dead animals wash up day after day.”