Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good. Watch his message here.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
"Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away," Brady says as the message begins. "I'm retiring. For good."
He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.
A year ago when he retired, it was in the form of a long Instagram post. But about six weeks later, he decided to come back for one more run. The Buccaneers — with whom he won a Super Bowl two seasons ago — made the playoffs again this season, losing in their playoff opener. And at the time, it begged the question about whether Brady would play again.
Only a couple weeks later, he has given the answer.
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady says in the video. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.
"I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-14.
AP Photo/John Raoux
Brady is the NFL's career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He's the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.
Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.
Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs' season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.
It was announced last year that when Brady retires from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.
The career of Tom Brady, in photos
Michigan quarterbacks from left, Drew Henson, (7), Jason Kapsner, (13) and Tom Brady (10) pose during media day in Ann Arbor, Aug. 13, 1999. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
CARLOS OSORIO
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2000, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles after the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in NFL football's Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
DOUG MILLS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with Terry Bradshaw, left, after being name MVP of the Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. The Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MICHAEL CONROY
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
DAVE MARTIN
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots 24-14 win during their AFC Championship game in Foxboro, Mass., in this Jan. 18, 2004 file photo. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CHARLES KRUPA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady laughs during media day at Reliant Stadium in Houston Tuesday Jan. 27, 2004. The Patriots and Carolina Panthers face off in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday Feb. 1 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ERIC GAY
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Super Bowl XXXIX after the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
CARLOS OSORIO
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, and tight end Daniel Graham (82) congratulate cornerback Asante Samuel (22) after Samuels' fourth-quarter interception and touchdown off a pass by New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington in an a AFC wild card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top center, is surrounded by the media as he takes their questions while standing in front of his locker at the football team's training facility in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday morning, Oct. 10, 2007. The 5-0 Patriots will play the 5-0 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 14, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tigh end Benjamin Watson during the second half of a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008 in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks to a crowd of 15,000 fans during a send off rally at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008. At right is New England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, and second right, team owner Robert Kraft. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
STEW MILNE
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Laurence Maroney during the second quarter of the Super Bowl XLII football game against the New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, in New York on Monday, May 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass wide receiver Sam Aiken as running back Laurence Maroney (39) and Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer (76) block during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2009. Brady was 29 of 34 for 380 yards and six touchdowns in less than three quarters of play as the Patriots defeated the Titans 59-0. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son Jack after NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) flips over on his head after he was hit hard by San Diego Chargers defensive tackle Cam Thomas, not seen, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady answers questions during Media Day for NFL football's Super Bowl XLVI Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans hoping for an autograph hold out items next to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots' joint NFL football practice with the New Orleans Saints in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks on as his son Benjamin hugs a Vince Lombardi Trophy during a parade in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the NFL football teams victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz. . (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves federal court Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in New York. Brady left the courthouse after a full day of talks with a federal judge in his dispute with the NFL over a four-game suspension. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speak to one another following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Tokyo. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on a week long promotional tour of China and Japan for a sportswear maker. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after completing a pass during a football clinic in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was on a week long promotional tour of China and Japan for a sportswear maker. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Shizuo Kambayashi
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
Matt Patterson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
