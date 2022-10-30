Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen getting divorced, Jerry Lee Lewis dies and fallout for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of the Hot off the Wire podcast, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced that they are divorcing.
Jerry Lee Lewis, one of rock’s early icons, and Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor, each died.
And there was more fallout for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, following recent antisemetic remarks on social media.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
The verdict came after jurors considered whether to believe Rapp’s claims that he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986.
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. Live updates here.
Borrowers hoping to see $10,000 or $20,000 wiped from their debts will have to wait while this lawsuit proceeds; hearings are already scheduled for next week.
Cops are digging into why someone buried a car in a multi-million-dollar California home's yard in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating former President Trump.
The great transition to electric vehicles is underway for single-family homeowners who can charge their cars at home, but for millions of renters, access to charging remains a significant barrier.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year.
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.