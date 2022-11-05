Today's Headlines: 1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas, Oklahoma tornadoes; Obama says sulking, moping not an option; N. Korea fire more missiles

It's Saturday, Nov. 5. Get caught up what's going on around the nation and world today.

Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region.

Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person died when a twister hit McCurtain County Friday. Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Saturday confirmed at least three tornadoes in northeast Texas while the damage in Oklahoma was being assessed by the weather service's Shreveport, Louisiana, office.

Barack Obama has warned anxious Democrats that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. The former president was in Pittsburgh on Saturday and he said, “Sulking and moping is not an option." He is scheduled to stump among politics biggest stars in an effort to energize voters in the weekend of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday.

North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan.

