Today in History

One year ago: Authorities in California said they had arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting earlier in the month that wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car. (Deonte Lee Murray has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was ending a statewide mask mandate, but the Republican governor said he would still require people to wear masks in school to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. A court approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 58 people dead. Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended when she was unable to play a second-round match at the French Open because of an injury.