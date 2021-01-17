Today in History

Five years ago: For the first time in 17 years, civil rights leaders gathered at the South Carolina Statehouse to pay homage to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. without the Confederate flag present; it was one of many rallies throughout the country. Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, 67, died in New York.

One year ago: Ahead of opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” while Trump’s legal team denounced what it called a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.” The National Archives said it had made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on women’s suffrage. The World War I film “1917” took top honors at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, would no longer use the title “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal allowing them to step aside as senior royals.

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director John Boorman is 88. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 83. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 68. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 65. Actor Mark Rylance is 61. Actor Alison Arngrim (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 58. Actor Jane Horrocks is 57. Comedian Dave Attell (uh-TEHL’) is 56. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 50. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 48. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 47. Actor Derek Richardson is 45. Actor Jason Segel is 41. Actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Actor Devin Kelley is 35. Actor Ashleigh Murray (TV: “Riverdale”) is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki is 31. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 33. Actor Mateus Ward is 22.

