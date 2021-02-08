Today in History

Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump posted a decisive victory in the New Hampshire primary, while Democrats lined up behind Bernie Sanders in their own act of anti-establishment defiance. President Barack Obama unveiled his eighth and final budget, a $4 trillion-plus proposal freighted with liberal policy initiatives and tax hikes. Two commuter trains crashed head-on in a remote area of southern Germany, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.

One year ago: U.S. officials said airline passengers from China, including those who’d been in China in the last 14 days, were being funneled to 11 airports to ensure that they received medical screening and treatment for the coronavirus. New coronavirus cases were reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the U.K. and Spain. “Parasite,” from South Korea, won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Today’s Birthdays: Retired television journalist Roger Mudd is 93. Actor Janet Suzman is 82. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 81. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (kyool) (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 80. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 79. Actor Joe Pesci is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 78. Author Alice Walker is 77. Actor Mia Farrow is 76. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 75. Singer Joe Ely is 74. Actor Judith Light is 72. R&B musician Dennis “DT” Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 70. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 66. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 65. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 64. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 60. Country singer Travis Tritt is 58. Actor Julie Warner is 56. Country singer Danni Leigh is 51. Actor Sharon Case is 50. Actor Jason George is 49. Actor Amber Valletta is 47. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 45. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 45. Actor A.J. Buckley is 44. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Ziyi (zee yee) Zhang is 42. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 42. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 40. Actor David Gallagher is 36. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 34. Actor Rose Leslie is 34. Actor Marina Malota is 33. Actor Camille Winbush is 31. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 25. Actor Evan Roe (TV: “Madam Secretary”) is 21.

