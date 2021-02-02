Today in History

One year ago: In closing arguments at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democratic prosecutors urged senators to stop a “runaway presidency” and recognize Trump’s actions in Ukraine as part of a pattern of behavior that would allow him to “cheat” in the 2020 election; Trump’s defenders accused Democrats of trying to undo the 2016 election and said voters should decide Trump’s fate. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a “handful” of flights would head to China to bring Americans home from the province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Iowa’s Democratic caucuses were plagued by technical glitches that led to inconsistencies in the numbers and a delay in reporting the results. (The state Democratic Party would later award 14 delegates to Pete Buttigieg and 12 to Bernie Sanders.) Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.