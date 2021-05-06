Today in History

Five years ago: A Tesla Model S sedan that was in self-driving mode crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer in Williston, Florida, killing its occupant, Joshua D. Brown. President Barack Obama told the graduating class at Howard University in Washington, D.C. that the country was “a better place” than when he left college more than 30 years earlier, but acknowledged that gaps persisted, citing racism and inequality.

One year ago: Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick. In an abrupt about-face, the Justice Department dropped a criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, who was accused of lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador. The White House said a member of the military serving as one of Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus. A Texas hair salon owner, Shelley Luther, sentenced to a week behind bars for keeping her business open despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders, was freed after less than 48 hours; Abbott had removed jail as a punishment for defying virus safeguards. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug that was promoted as a treatment for the coronavirus. Neiman Marcus said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the first department store chain to be toppled by the pandemic.