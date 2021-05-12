Today in History

Five years ago: The Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity. President Barack Obama hosted a state dinner honoring the leaders of Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Norway, following a multilateral summit that Obama used to laud the Nordic states as model global citizens on climate change, security, humanitarian efforts and economic equality.

One year ago: President Donald Trump urged governors to work to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus; he took issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s caution against moving too quickly in returning students to class. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order, ruling that his administration had overstepped its authority by extending the order for another month. An American cargo pilot, Brian Yeargan, was sentenced to four weeks in prison in Singapore for violating coronavirus restrictions by leaving his hotel to buy masks and a thermometer. Michigan regulators suspended the license of barber Karl Menke, who insisted on cutting hair despite an order to stay closed during the pandemic. Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe, was released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Author Charles Baxter is 74. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 73. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) is 69. Actor Leslie Winston is 65. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 60. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR’) is 57. Rock musician John Richardson (The Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Tom Verica is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Susan Floyd is 53. Actor Brian Geraghty is 46. Actor Samantha Morton is 44. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 44. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 43. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon is 36. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Candice Accola King is 34. Actor Hunter Parrish is 34. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 33. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 33. Actor Debby Ryan is 28.

