Today in History

Ten years ago: Highly radioactive water leaked into the sea from a crack at Japan’s stricken nuclear power plant; meanwhile, earthquake-tsunami survivors complained that the government was not paying enough attention to victims.

Five years ago: Mormon leaders meeting in Salt Lake City called on church members to practice tolerance despite political differences, providing guidance at a conference amid a presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that was marked by harsh rhetoric and bickering.

One year ago: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million mark, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a coronavirus outbreak was fired after widely distributing a memo pleading for help; Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Capt. Brett Crozier had demonstrated “poor judgment” in a crisis. (Modly himself would resign days later after facing a backlash over his harsh criticism of Crozier in remarks to the ship’s crew.) The government said more than 6.6 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits in the preceding week, doubling a record high set just a week earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sharon Acker is 86. Actor Dame Penelope Keith is 81. Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Sam Anderson is 74. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni is 60. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Billy Dean is 59. Actor Clark Gregg is 59. Actor Jana Marie Hupp is 57. Rock musician Greg Camp is 54. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 48. Country singer Jill King is 46. Actor Pedro Pascal is 46. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender is 44. Actor Jaime Ray Newman is 43. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 40. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Actor Drew Van Acker is 35. Actor Briga Heelan (TV: “Great News”) is 34. Actor Jesse Plemons is 33. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0