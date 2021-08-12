Today in History

Five years ago: Violence erupted in Milwaukee following the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a 23-year-old Black man, by a Black police officer, Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who was later acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide. Michael Phelps closed out the Rio Olympics with another gold medal, the 23rd of his career. Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2 in the “Star Wars” movies, died in Preston, England, at age 81.

One year ago: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other coronavirus restrictions; Kemp had sought to block local governments from requiring that masks be worn. In an interview on Fox Business Network, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced that they were establishing full diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by the U.S.; it required Israel to halt its plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 88. Actor Kevin Tighe is 77. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 75. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 73. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 72. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 66. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 66. Actor Danny Bonaduce (bahn-uh-DOO’-chee) is 62. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 60. Actor Dawnn (correct) Lewis is 60. Actor John Slattery is 59. Actor Debi Mazar is 57. Actor Quinn Cummings is 54. Actor Seana Kofoed is 51. Country singer Andy Griggs is 48. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 45. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 43. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 42. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 39. Actor Sebastian Stan is 39. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (IK’-wah-ker) is 37. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 37. Actor Lennon Stella is 22.

